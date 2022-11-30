Kygo to Debut Winter Edition of Palm Tree Music Festival In Aspen With Co-Headliner Jack White

Kygo may be mostly closed associated with swaying palm trees and gentle ocean waves, but the producer’s Palm Tree Music Festival is expanding to a location with a lot more snow.

Today (Nov. 30), the producer announces his Palm Music Tree festival will set-up shop in the ski haven of Aspen, Colorado this Feb. 24-25.

Kygo will headline one night of the event, with Jack White headlining the second. The rest of the lineup includes Gryffin, King Princess, Cannons and Forester, with additional acts to be announced in the coming months.

“Aspen holds a special place in our hearts, and we love spending time there,” Kygo tells Billboard. “We thought it would be fun to bring to the festival to a beautiful location that has provided so many incredible memories over the years and with partners who are like family to us.”

The Aspen edition of Palm Tree Music Festival is produced by Kygo’s own Palm Tree Crew, along with Belly Up Aspen and C3 Presents. This is the event’s first ever winter edition, with the other U.S. show happening in The Hamptons this past June and additional recent editions in Croatia and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

While winter temperatures are perhaps counterintuitive to the sea breeze and boats of Kygo persona, the Aspen edition of Palm Tree Music festival does much to expand the leisure-centric lifestyle brand that the Norwegian producer born Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll and his manger Myles Shear have built over the years. In Kygo’s Billboard cover story this past March, the pair noted how their goal with Palm Tree is to emulate Jimmy Buffett’s massively successful Margaritaville lifestyle brand.

This makes the upcoming Aspen event something of a full circle moment, with Kygo and Shear first meeting the AM radio icon years ago at the Belly Up venue in — you guessed it — Aspen.

“To be able to produce an event like this here in our community is something we have been diligently working on for a long time,” say David and Danny Goldberg of Belly Up Aspen.

“We are super proud to launch our first winter edition of Palm Tree Music Festival in Aspen and build something that has never been done during the peak winter season in the middle of downtown Aspen,” adds Shear. “Palm Tree Crew is making history here in Aspen and we are stoked to finally see this event come to life.

Tickets for Palm Tree Music Festival Aspen go on sale tomorrow (Dec. 1.)