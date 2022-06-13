Kygo Reveals Lineup for 2022 Palm Tree Music Festival in the Hamptons

Kygo is returning to The Hamptons, and he’s bringing a crew of friends along with him. The Norwegian producer’s Palm Tree Music Festival will take place on Saturday, June 25, and feature a bill including U.K. stars Disclosure, masked legend Claptone, recently returned tropical house pioneer Thomas Jack, Palm Tree Crew artists Forester and Haywood and, of course, a headlining set from Kygo himself.

The one-day party is taking place at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach and is being co-produced by Palm Tree Crew and Uncommon Entertainment. This is the second time the festival will take place in the location after first lifting off at the Airport last August. Tickets are on sale now.

“The growth of Palm Tree Music Festival in the last year is so impressive to me,” Kygo tells Billboard. “It’s amazing to see how much the fans love the Palm Tree Crew brand like I do. Seeing Palm Tree Music Festival come back to the Hamptons for a second year in an even bigger way is just the start to all the amazing things, like new music and new partnerships, that we have in store.”

“Following the success of the inaugural festival in summer 2021, we’re thrilled to bring Palm Tree Festival back to the Hamptons even bigger and better this time around,” Kygo’s manager and Palm Tree Crew cofounder Myles Shear says. “We’ve once again curated an unforgettable cultural experience with iconic artists, sponsors, and guests. Palm Tree Crew is so grateful for the community we have built and can’t wait to come together again to experience the unique tropical oasis that is the Palm Tree Festival.”

After the Hamptons event, the next iteration of Palm Tree Festival will happen in August in Pag, Croatia. The lineup for the show has not yet been announced. As Shear told Billboard in a recent Kygo cover, the Palm Tree Festival is key to Shear’s vision for the Palm Tree brand as a whole, created not not simply to gather Kygo fans in luxe travel destinations, but to “create an ecosystem” in which they can live the Kygo lifestyle in terms of the music, community, and products the producer has curated and invested in.

“I feel like that’s the evolution from selling tickets,” Shear said in the cover story. “We can pop into any city, bring all our fans to the show and they get to enjoy all these things we’ve invested in. We think our fans would like a healthy soda versus Coca-Cola, so we’re going to put that there. We’re going to put plant-based chicken there because we think that’s cool. We’re going to put our alcohol there. We want to create this hub for our fans.”

To wit, the Westhampton event will feature activations powered by companies Kygo and Shear have invested in, including Long Drink, Daring Foods and Poppi, along with brands like Ghost Energy, Route, 818 Tequila, Rob’s Backstage Popcorn, Stuf Storage, Cometeer Coffee, Hive Spirits, Therabody and more.