Kyary Pamyu Pamyu Looks Back on Pre-Coachella Anxiety, Announces Nippon Budokan Final Tour

On May 7, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu took the stage at Line Cube Shibuya in Tokyo for her first concert since returning to Japan after her first-ever performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and a sold-out headlining gig at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles last month.

The J-pop icon resumed her 10th-anniversary domestic tour titled 2022 CANDY WAVE, charming fans who flocked to the venue with a voluminous set mixing old and new songs from her ten-year career.

Addressing the crowd in-between songs, the “Ninja Re Bang Bang” singer shared a memorable experience from her stint at Coachella. She said that while she had always dreamed of performing at the world-famous music festival, she was worried whether people would show up for her show since her time slot coincided with Billie Eilish and 21 Savage.

She went on to say that one of her dancers pulled her aside on the night before and told her, “It’ll be OK, Kyary. We’ll be standing with you on stage, so you’re not alone. Just do what you always do!” which brought her to tears.

The “Fashion Monster” artist also revealed that she ended up having to perform all by herself on Weekend 2 because her dancers experienced health issues. Performing completely alone was a first-time experience for the ten-year pop veteran, and she shared that she wrote the initials of her dancers on her hand to show solidarity with them before going on stage. She then thanked fans for giving her energy during the current tour, noting that she wouldn’t have been able to pull off her Coachella set if it hadn’t been for their love and support.

The “Kizunami” singer also announced that her current 10th anniversary tour will wrap with a concert at the historic Nippon Budokan on Oct. 19. Pre-sale tickets for fan club members are available until May 16. The next round of pre-sale tickets will be available on Kyary’s official website from May 20 at 6 p.m. Japan time.