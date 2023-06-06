Kristin Chenoweth & Josh Groban to Present at 45th Annual New York Honors Gala

The T.J. Martell Foundation has announced a new set of presenters for the 45th Annual New York Honors Gala scheduled to take place on June 13. Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Groban join the lineup, and will serve as guest presenters for the night, the foundation announced on Tuesday (June 6).

In addition, Omar Apollo is set to perform, just days after his set at Governors Ball Music Festival. The night will also feature previously announced presenter Ryan Coogler, as well as performances from singers Coco Jones and Brandy Clark. John Esposito, Tunji Balogun, Aaron Bay-Schuck, Robert Carlton, Steve Gawley, Laura Swanson and Julie Swidler will host.

This years honorees will include Warner Records co-chairman and COO Tom Corson, who will receive the lifetime music industry award; chief creative officer and evp at Def Jam Recordings Archie Davis, who will receive the rising music superstar award; and songwriter-producer Shane McAnally, who will receive the spirit of music award.

The gala will take place in New York City on June 13 at Cipriani’s 42nd street location. The event is the T.J. Martell Foundation’s main fundraiser of the year, and supports the foundation’s goals to fund cancer research and find a cure.

Those interested in attending this year’s gala or purchasing a table at the event can do so on the foundation’s website.