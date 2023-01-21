Kristin Chenoweth Sings Along to Ariana Grande’s ‘Over the Rainbow’ Cover: ‘You Know I Had to Duet This One’

Ariana Grande is showing love to Kristin Chenoweth after the Broadway vet shared a video of herself singing a Wizard of Oz classic alongside the pop superstar.

On Friday (Jan. 20), Grande — who will portray Glinda in Jon M. Chu’s upcoming live-action film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked — posted a TikTok video of herself singing a gorgeous a cappella version of “Over the Rainbow” from the 1939 musical film. Shortly after, Chenoweth responded with a side-by-side clip of herself harmonizing the beloved tune alongside Grande.

“You know I had to duet this one,” Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda in the Broadway musical of Wicked in 2003, wrote in her TikTok video. “Over the [rainbow emoji] with my baby girl.”

The Broadway star added in her caption, “Just two Ozians.”

Grande quickly caught wind of Chenoweth’s flattering post and shared a heartwarming response in her Instagram Story. “oh i am crying,” the 29-year-old pop star wrote. “i love you so much @kchenoweth.”

It’s been more than a year since it was announced in November 2021 that Grande would be playing Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba in the long-awaited big-screen adaptation of the prequel to The Wizard of Oz. Chu later revealed that they’d be splitting the project into two films, the first of which is set to arrive in December 2024.

Last March, Chenoweth expressed her approval of Grande’s casting as Glinda in the Wicked movie. “I think that crown and wand are going to the exact correct person,” she said during an appearance on Today. “I think she’s gonna nail it.” Chenoweth added, “Maybe some people do know this about Ari, but she’s really, really funny. And Glinda has to do funny and drama; she has to do it all. And sing high and sing low. So, there’s the girl.”

Watch Chenoweth sing “Over the Rainbow” alongside Grande on TikTok below.