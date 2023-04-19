Here’s the Advice Kristin Chenoweth Gave Ariana Grande on Playing Glinda in ‘Wicked’

The torch is being passed from one good witch to another. In a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kristin Chenoweth opened up about the thrillifying advice she gave Ariana Grande on stepping into the sparkly pink shoes of Glinda in Wicked, a role Chenoweth originated on Broadway in 2003.

“She was really nervous,” the 54-year-old musical theatre legend recalled. “She said, ‘I want to pay homage to you but I’m scared. I want to make you proud.’ I go, ‘Well you’ve already made me proud, so it doesn’t matter. Check, done that.'”

Chenoweth went on to share the wisdom she gave her mentee on playing Glinda in Jon M. Chu’s upcoming live action adaptation of the Wizard of Oz inspired musical, due out in theaters next year: “What I want to encourage you to do, Ariana, is make Glinda your Glinda. Sure, you can tip your hat at me if you want, but really I just want you to do you.”

The Holidate actress went on to say that the topic made her emotional because “I’ve known [Ariana] since she was ten.” “I’m so proud of her,” she added. “I can’t wait to see her do it.”

The hype for Chu’s two-part film adaptation, which also stars Cynthia Erivo playing the titular character of Elphaba, has never been higher. First look photos of both leading ladies in costume were released Sunday (April 16), and pictures and videos of Grande on set recently went viral on Twitter.

One of the viral videos shows the pop star shooting a scene from the beginning of the musical, effortlessly singing the operatic high notes in opening number “No One Mourns The Wicked” while addressing the citizens of Oz. Fans couldn’t get enough of Grande’s vocals or her stunning pink ballgown, with one fan tweeting: “That film is going to be crazy cause look how ariana grande Ate that up omg.”

Watch Kristin Chenoweth recall the “Wicked” advice she gave Ariana Grande below: