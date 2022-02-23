Kristen Stewart, Jared Leto, Jennifer Hudson & More Take on Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’: Watch

Some major stars got behind the wheel for W Magazine‘s latest episode of Lyrical Improv. Kristen Stewart, Jared Leto, Jennifer Hudson and more of the celebs selected for the publication’s 2022 Best Performances issue picked up the mic to share their covers of Olivia Rodrigo‘s hit song “Drivers License.”

English actress Jodie Comer kicked things off with admiral effort, trying to replicate the emotions of the teenage heartbreak anthem as she sang. Stewart, who is nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer, opted for a dramatic reading that was reminiscent of her Twilight character, Bella Swan.

Also doing dramatic readers were 30 Seconds to Mars frontman and actor Leto, who seemed to channel the sensitive side of My So-Called Life‘s bad boy, Jordan Catalano. Meanwhile, J. Hud tapped into some teenage attitude, emphasizing “I kinda feel sorry for them.”

But it wasn’t all yearning and heartache, with some of the celebs having some fun with the tune, which spent eight consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Actor Simon Rex went all in with plenty of energy, breaking to note, “I guess it’s a funk song.”

At the end, Hudson admitted, “That is a good song!” And a great effort by the stars tapping into their teenage yearnings. Though in Leto’s case, he felt quite bit older. “I feel like William Shatner when I do this,” he declared.

Comer, however, wasn’t exactly impressed with her own attempt. “Aaaagh!” she screamed. “That was so bad!”

This is far from the first time stars have covered the debut single off Sour. Jxdn and Travis Barker previously turned it into a rock song, while Courteney Cox covered it at home on her piano, and Saturday Night Live gave it a dive bar spin.

Watch celebs take on “Drivers License” for Lyrical Improv below: