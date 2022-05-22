Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Marry (Again) at Stunning Italian Wedding Ceremony: ‘Happily Ever After’

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker said “I do” once again during a lavish wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday (May 22).

Surrounded by family and friends, the Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at the seaside estate of fashion icons Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, TMZ reports.

“happily ever after,” Kardashian and Barker captioned photos on Instagram of themselves kissing at the altar. “Introducing Mr. And Mrs. Barker,” she wrote in another post with more pictures.

Explore Explore Travis Barker See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In the surreal snapshots, the newlyweds are encircled by an ornate golden altar with dozens of candles, beautiful red roses, and lush greenery. Kardashian is seen wearing a stunning white mini dress with a jaw-dropping veil embroidered with the Virgin Marry. And Barker looks sharp donning a classic black-and-white tuxedo. Both outfits were designed by Dolce & Gabanna, according to People.

Related barker

The fairytale ceremony reportedly included the couple’s six total children: Kardashian’s sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9; and Barker’s son Landon, 18; daughter Alabama, 16; and stepdaughter Atiana, 23.

The Kardashian and Barker clans arrived in Italy over the weekend, enjoying some quality time together on a massive yacht and dining in numerous exclusive restaurants along the beautiful coastal region.

The drummer and the reality star made their relationship public on Valentine’s Day in 2021, and got engaged in October. Earlier this year, she shared photos of a “practice” wedding with Barker in Las Vegas. At the time, sources confirmed to Billboard that the Vegas ceremony was just for fun and a photo opportunity for the pair, but that they planned to legally marry this year. The couple officially tied the knot in mid-May during a small ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif. The pair both shared black-and-white images from the celebratory day, captioning their respective galleries with, “Till death do us part.”

See Kardashian and Barker’s photos from their extravagant Italian wedding ceremony here and here.