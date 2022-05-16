Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Officially Married: ‘Till Death Do Us Part’

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27th, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Kravis has tied the knot!

Following reports from People and TMZ that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Santa Barbara, California, with a few close friends and family in attendance, the couple made it Instagram official.

“Till death do us part,” the duo captioned their own series of photos on Monday (May 16), in which the couple is seen kissing in an old school convertible with a “Just Married” sign on the back. Travis’ father, Randy Barker, and Kourtney’s grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, were in attendance for the small celebration, according to the old Hollywood-style pictures from the event.

For their nuptials, Kardashian wore a white, long sleeved mini dress and head covering, while the Blink-182 drummer rocked an all black look, complete with a pair of sunglasses.

While most of the members of Kardashian and Barker’s families did not appear to be in attendance, the couple is reportedly planning to have a big wedding celebration in Italy soon.

The drummer and the reality star first made their relationship public on Valentine’s Day in 2021, and they got engaged in October.

In April, Kardashian shared photos of a “practice” wedding with Barker in Las Vegas. At the time, sources confirmed to Billboard that the Vegas ceremony was just for fun and a photo opportunity for the pair, but that they planned to legally marry this year.