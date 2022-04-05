Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Are Married

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27th, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have made things official official by getting married! The marriage comes a year after they made their relationship Instagram official.

According to TMZ — who was first to report the news — the pair visited a wedding chapel in Las Vegas early Monday morning (April 4) and got hitched by an Elvis impersonator while in town for the Grammy Awards, where Barker performed just hours earlier with Lenny Kravitz and H.E.R.

“I didn’t know who it was until they pulled up. I advertise as 24-hours but they wanted to make sure I was still there,” One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson told People. “They paid and they requested Elvis Presley, that was mandatory. I called back 5 minutes later and was like, ‘I got an Elvis,’ and there they were.”

Frierson also told the magazine that the entire ceremony lasted about 30 minutes.

Reps for Barker and Kardashian have not yet returned Billboard‘s requests for comment.

Though the pair have not been shy about packing on the PDA in the past, TMZ reported that they didn’t allow the wedding venue to take any pictures, preferring to staff the blessed event with their own photographer and security. The couple also reportedly had a marriage license in tow, which they gave to the chapel’s owner, who also served as a witness.

According to TMZ, there will be “several” other wedding celebrations in the future.

The Blink-182 drummer and Kardashian posted a picture of their hands holding on Valentine’s Day in 2021, confirming that they were dating a few weeks before they first officially discussed their relationship on the Drew Barrymore Show several weeks later. A few days later, Barker, a twice-divorced father of two, shared a handwritten love note he wrote for the reality star in his Insta Stories.

Over the next few months, the couple were spotted out several times, often with their couples friends Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. In April, Kardashian — who shares three children with ex Scott Disick — revealed that Barker had tattooed her name on his body, followed in May by more ink on the drummer that read “I Love You” in her handwriting.

The next few months found them gushing about each other, sharing some private moments with their blended family, packing on the PDA, and, in October, announcing their engagement via Instagram posts with the caption “forever.”