Kourtney Kardashian Wishes Travis Barker a Happy Birthday in Sweet Tribute Message: ‘You Have Changed My Life Forever’

Travis Barker is officially 47! To celebrate, Barker’s wife Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Monday (Nov. 14) to share a series of intimate photos to her feed, wishing the rocker a very special day.

“I am beyond grateful for the day you were born. Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker you have changed my life forever,” she captioned the series of snaps, which featured her in a black corset top and matching underwear while her husband wore a white tank and sparkling black fringe pants.

The Blink-182 drummer hopped in the comments and replied, “My soulmate, I love you forever” with a simple red heart emoji.

The Poosh founder was not the only one in her family to wish Barker a happy birthday — her sisters Kim and Khloé both posted well wishes to the rock star via their Instagram Stories on Monday.

Kim shared a photo of her with the Barkers enjoying time at the beach together and captioned the Story post, “Happy birthday Trav!!!!! I hope you are celebrating and doing something you will never forget!” Meanwhile, Khloé wished Barker a happy birthday along with snaps of him with Kourtney from their wedding. “I wish you a lifetime of love with my Kourt. Thank you for all the love and happiness you share with us all,” the Good American founder wrote, adding in later Story posts, “The beginning of many more years of love and blessings” and “Cheers to the best dad out there.”

Even the drummer’s mother-in-law couldn’t help but chime in on the birthday love. Kris Jenner shared a series of family photos to her Instagram account with a very kind message attached.

“Happy birthday to my son in law @travisbarker,” she wrote. “You are the most amazing dad, stepdad, husband, uncle, son, and friend! You are so kind, thoughtful, generous, creative, talented, and I’m so happy to have you as part of our family! You make @kourtneykardash so happy and I love you and appreciate you and hope you have the most amazing day ever!!!”

