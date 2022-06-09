Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Throw a Gothic ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Joint Bachelor Party

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27th, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Kourtney Kardashian is giving fans more content surrounding her wedding festivities with Travis Barker, and in her latest Instagram post, she shared the dark aesthetic of the couple’s joint bachelor celebration.

“Romeo and Juliet vibes for the Bach,” she captioned the series of photos, which show the couple kissing in a luxurious, gothic-style dining room, surrounded by candles, red roses and religious imagery. “Kravis 4EVER” is seen written on a red, heart-shaped cake.

The reality TV star and the blink-182 drummer’s over-the-top nuptials were equally glam with gothic touches, as they were married by a priest in Portofino, Italy on May 22 with a clifftop ceremony before a gilded, candlelit altar covered in dark red roses.

Kardashian’s sisters — Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — and mom Kris Jenner were all in attendance along with Barker’s bandmate Mark Hoppus and close pal and collaborator Machine Gun Kelly.

The couple wore romantic looks by Dolce & Gabbana for their big day, with Kardashian donning a short, corseted dress and massive veil hand-embroidered with the Virgin Mary — taking inspiration from the large tattoo on the top of her rocker groom’s head.

“happily ever after,” the couple, who began dating in late 2020, captioned a series of photos from their big day.