Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Reveal Their Baby’s Sex in True Rock Star Fashion

Drumroll, please! It’s a boy for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker!

The celebrity couple revealed the sex of their first baby together in a sweet video shared through Instagram on Saturday (June 24). In the clip, which was captioned with blue and pink heart emojis, the Poosh founder is seen sitting on the Blink-182 drummer’s lap as he rapidly taps away at his drums before the big reveal.

Related Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump in New Photos With Travis Barker

“Is our pyro guy ready?” Barker, 47, asks his wife. “I don’t know what’s happening, whatever you guys had planned,” Kardashian, 44, replies.

After a brief drumroll and a passionate kiss, a stream of blue confetti and streamers shot into the air, confirming that the pair is having a baby boy.

In mid-June, Kardashian held up a poster during Blink-182’s concert at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles to announce that she’s pregnant. In big black letters, the sign read, “Travis I’m Pregnant.”

This marks the first baby for Kardashian and Barker, who confirmed they were married on May 16, 2022, before hosting a lavish wedding in Italy on May 22, 2022.

Both stars have children from previous relationships. Kardashian has son Mason, 13, daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 8, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Barker has son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Watch Kardashian and Barker reveal their baby’s sex on Instagram below.