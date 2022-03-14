Kourtney Kardashian Says She & Travis Barker ‘Want to Have a Baby’ In New Trailer

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have yet to tie the knot, but they already have babies on the brain. In the newest trailer for Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premieres on Monday (March 14), Kardashian — who shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick — revealed that she and Barker are ready to start a family of their own.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker See latest videos, charts and news

“Travis and I want to have a baby,” Kardashian says, as the trailer quickly flashes to a scene of her and Barker at an obstetrician’s office for a consultation. Earlier in the trailer, Barker and Kardashian are seen hugging and spending time in a backyard of a property accompanied by Penelope and Reign.

Kardashian opening up about wanting to have a baby with Barker comes after months of media speculation amid her comments at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards when she referred to the Blink-182 drummer as her “future baby daddy.”

It does not seem like Kardashian’s kids would mind a new addition to their family either — Penelope drew a picture of Barker complete with his face tattoos. “I love this Penelope,” the drummer wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story from March 7.

Barker has two children of his own — Alabama and Landon Barker — whom he shares with ex-wife and model Shanna Moakler.

See the new trailer for The Kardashians below.