Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Travis Barker & Reflects on Vegas Wedding

It’s been one year since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot, and to celebrate, the Poosh founder took to Instagram on Tuesday (April 4) to share a series of sweet snapshots from her Las Vegas wedding with the Blink-182 drummer, as well as some behind-the-scenes details about the special night.

“One year ago today, an Elvis impersonator married me and @travisbarker after the Grammys and way too much tequila in a chapel in Las Vegas!” The Kardashians star captioned a series of photos from before, during and after their nuptials. “It was one of the best nights of our lives, dreaming of a lifetime filled with fun adventures together. And yes, that’s me about to throw up on the floor in the car. Thankful to @clemente_310 @kevinhwolff for all the iPhone footage so that I could remember the night.”

Barker made an appearance in the comments section of Kardashian’s sentimental post and wrote, “Kourtney you’re my hunk a hunk burning love,” fitting in with the Elvis theme.

Kardashian and Barker’s Vegas wedding is just one of three that will be featured in the couple’s forthcoming Hulu special, ‘Til Death Do Us Part. The feature will also highlight the couple’s Santa Barbara nuptials, as well as their more glamorous, big-budget wedding in Portofino, Italy.

“This is our personal archive footage that we are sharing with the world,” the Poosh founder says in the teaser, then asks Barker, “Can you believe we got married three times?” He responds, “It’s like choosing a child. I can’t pick the best one.”

‘Til Death Do Us Part will premiere on Hulu on April 13.