Here’s What Kourtney Kardashian Thinks of the ‘Kravis’ Couple Name

We’re coming up on two years of “Kravis,” and Kourtney Kardashian is shedding light on what she thinks of her and Travis Barker‘s unofficial couple name.

“I love the name Kravis,” the Poosh founder told E! News last week. “We refer to each other as Kravis sometimes.”

However, Kardashian is confused about how she and the Blink-182 drummer were deemed “Kravis” when her younger sister Kylie Jenner has been dating rapper Travis Scott since 2017. “Travis said to me the other day, ‘Is Kylie and Travis’ name Kravis also?'” the reality star said. “And I’m like, ‘No…’ but why wasn’t it? ‘Cause they were before us.”

However, Kardashian assured, “There will never be another Kravis.”

After years of friendship, the pair confirmed their love affair with in February 2021 Valentine’s Day Instagram update, and got engaged later that year in October.

Barker and Kardashian tied the knot earlier this year in an elaborate ceremony in Italy on May 22, 2022, after attempting to elope in Las Vegas and then getting legally married in a small ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif. The over-the-top nuptials were dripping in the couple’s favorite gothic glam aesthetic, with the bride and groom both rocking looks by Dolce & Gabbana on their big day.

The couple’s blended family includes Kardashian’s three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign — with ex Scott Disick. Barker’s children include Landon and Alabama Barker — as well as stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya — with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.