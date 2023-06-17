×
Kourtney Kardashian Tells Travis Barker She’s Pregnant During Blink-182 Concert

This will be the first baby for the couple, who each have children from previous relationships.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Noam Galai/GI for MTV/ViacomCBS

Kourtney Kardashian broke out a poster board and black Sharpie to announce to the world — and her husband — that she’s pregnant. She broke the news Friday night (June 17) during Blink-182‘s concert at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, holding up a sign in the crowd that read “Travis I’m Pregnant” to get Travis Barker’s attention onstage.

It worked: The sign was put up on the big screen, and the drummer’s bandmates, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge, started hollering, “Hey, Travis! Somebody’s having a baby!” Barker immediately walked out from behind his drum kit to make his way to Kardashian in the crowd. Hoppus got there first to give Kourtney a hug, followed by Barker, who picked up his wife and gave her a hug and a kiss, as DeLonge teased from the stage, “They’re going to make out now, I just know it!”

This will be the first baby for Kardashian and Barker, who confirmed they were married on May 16, 2022, before hosting a lavish wedding in Italy on May 22, 2022. Their wedding was documented for the Hulu series Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis.

Both have children from previous relationships: Kardashian has son Mason, 13, daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 8, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, while Barker has son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Blink-182 will continue their tour with another show at L.A.’s BMO Stadium on Saturday night.

Watch the moment go down via Kardashian and Barker’s Instagram video below:

