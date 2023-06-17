Kourtney Kardashian Tells Travis Barker She’s Pregnant During Blink-182 Concert

Kourtney Kardashian broke out a poster board and black Sharpie to announce to the world — and her husband — that she’s pregnant. She broke the news Friday night (June 17) during Blink-182‘s concert at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, holding up a sign in the crowd that read “Travis I’m Pregnant” to get Travis Barker’s attention onstage.

It worked: The sign was put up on the big screen, and the drummer’s bandmates, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge, started hollering, “Hey, Travis! Somebody’s having a baby!” Barker immediately walked out from behind his drum kit to make his way to Kardashian in the crowd. Hoppus got there first to give Kourtney a hug, followed by Barker, who picked up his wife and gave her a hug and a kiss, as DeLonge teased from the stage, “They’re going to make out now, I just know it!”

This will be the first baby for Kardashian and Barker, who confirmed they were married on May 16, 2022, before hosting a lavish wedding in Italy on May 22, 2022. Their wedding was documented for the Hulu series Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis.

Both have children from previous relationships: Kardashian has son Mason, 13, daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 8, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, while Barker has son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Blink-182 will continue their tour with another show at L.A.’s BMO Stadium on Saturday night.

Watch the moment go down via Kardashian and Barker’s Instagram video below: