Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Pregnant Belly in Bright Orange Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian has that pregnancy glow! The 44-year-old The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Tuesday (Aug. 8) to show off her growing baby bump with a series of summery photos.

In the snaps, Kardashian is seen posing among a pathway lined with florals and trees, belly on full display as she rocks an orange string bikini. “growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy,” she captioned the photos. See the post here.

In mid-June, Kardashian revealed she was pregnant by holding up a poster during Blink-182’s concert at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, where her husband Travis Barker was rocking out on drums. In big black letters, the sign read, “Travis I’m Pregnant.”

This marks the first baby for the couple, who confirmed they were married on May 16, 2022, before hosting a gorgeous Italian wedding on May 22, 2022. Both Kardashian and Barker have children from previous relationships. Kardashian has son Mason, 13, daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 8, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Barker has son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

On June 24, the couple announced the sex of their upcoming bundle of joy in a sweet video shared through Instagram, in which they confirmed with a fitting drumroll that they are expecting a baby boy.