Kourtney Kardashian Makes it Instagram Official After Travis Barker Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian made a small, but noticeable tweak to her official Instagram page on Monday (May 23) after her lavish Italian wedding to Travis Barker over the weekend. She now goes by Kourtney Kardashian Barker [flame emoji], though her official Instagram handle is still just Kardashian.

The over-the-top nuptials on Sunday (May 22) in Portofino, Italy found the famous guests and family members arriving via a fleet of speedboats, with the Blink-182 drummer and his bride making it official in a clifftop ceremony in front of a gilded, candlelit altar covered in dark red roses. Kardashian’s sisters — Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — and mom Kris Jenner were all there, of course, along with with Barker’s bandmate Mark Hoppus and close pal/collaborator Machine Gun Kelly.

The ceremony included the couple’s six total children: Kardashian’s sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9; and Barker’s son Landon, 18; daughter Alabama, 16; and stepdaughter Atiana, 23.

During the reception, guests noshed on a lavish spread of traditional Italian dishes served by a local host and a quartet of chefs, while DJ Cassidy MC’d the party — which he dubbed “wedding of the year.” Andrea Bocelli took over the mic when it was time for the newly wedded couple’s first dance, with the opera legend performing an intimate rendition of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

The happy couple made their relationship public on Valentine’s Day in 2021, then got engaged in October of that year. Earlier this year, Kardashian shared photos of a “practice” wedding with Barker in Las Vegas. At the time, sources confirmed to Billboard that the Vegas ceremony was just for fun and a photo opportunity for the pair, but that they planned to legally marry this year. The couple officially tied the knot in mid-May during a small ceremony in Santa Barbara.