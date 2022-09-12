Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She & Travis Barker ‘Took a Break’ From IVF Treatments

First comes love, then comes marriage, but Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are pausing on the baby carriage — at least, for the time being. In an interview with WSJ. Magazine, published on Monday (Sept. 12), the Poosh founder revealed that while she and the Blink-182 drummer wish to have children eventually, she took a break from IVF.

“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped,” Kardashian said, explaining that the process was “It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married.” The pair legally wed in May, then held a big celebration later in the month in Italy.

In the first season of The Kardashians, the 43-year-old engaged in an Ayurvedic Panchakarma cleanse. The reality star explained to WSJ that it consisted of “no sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar” for five days.

“It’s to reset your body,” she added. “You do all of that — and it’s cleaning out [the toxins from] your tissues. And then you go into this spa and do treatments every day for four hours. Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it’s fascinating. I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby.”

While the couple is putting their family expansion plans on hold for the moment, they already have a full house of children in their blended family. Kardashian has three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign — with ex Scott Disick, while Barker shares Landon and Alabama Barker — as well as stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya — with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.