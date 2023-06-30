Kourtney Kardashian Officially Takes Travis Barker’s Last Name: ‘Say My Name’

Just call her Mrs. Barker. A little over a year since she and Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker tied the knot, Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that she’s officially changed her last name to her husband’s.

The 44-year-old reality star shared the news with a simple post on Instagram Thursday (June 29) showing off her updated ID, with the location tagged as the Department of Motor Vehicles (aka, the DMV). Below her fresh portrait on the official certificate reads the name “Kourtney Kardashian Barker,” indicating that her birth name, Kourtney Mary Kardashian, is no more.

“say my name,” she wrote in her caption, potentially referencing Destiny’s Child’s iconic song of the same name — or, for a darker interpretation, Walter White/Heisenberg’s infamous line in season five of Breaking Bad.

Kourtney clarified her decision with a post in her Stories, sharing a screenshot of what looks to be an article about the tradition of post-marriage name changes. “It’s long been tradition for the bride to take her husband’s last name, and traditionally, she drops her middle name and keeps her last (her ‘maiden’ name) as her middle name,” reads the snippet. “Her husband’s last name then becomes her new last name.”

“In case you didn’t know…” the Poosh founder captioned her Story.

And though it’s been more than a year since Kourtney and the 47-year-old drummer got hitched in May 2022, the sudden surname swap makes sense considering their family unit is about to grow. The reality star announced that she’s pregnant with the couple’s first baby together June 16 by holding up a “Travis I’m Pregnant” sign at Blink-182’s concert in L.A. — recreating an iconic scene from the band’s “All the Small Things” music video.

The two have since shared a handful of pregnancy photos showing off Kourtney’s bump, and have revealed that they’re expecting a baby boy. Both the Kardashians star and Travis have children from previous relationships: Kourtney has 13-year-old son Mason, 10-year-old daughter Penelope and 8-year-old son Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, while Barker has 19-year-old son Landon, 17-year-old daughter Alabama, and 24-year-old stepdaughter Atiana with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

See Kourtney’s name reveal below: