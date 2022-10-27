Kourtney Kardashian Says She Was ‘Blackout’ Drunk During Vegas Wedding, Threw Up After

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas — mostly because Kourtney Kardashian can’t remember most of it.

The Poosh founder opened up about her unofficial wedding to Travis Barker in Las Vegas on the newest episode of Hulu‘s The Kardashians, explaining that she had a bit too much to drink.

“I blacked out,” Kourtney tells her friend, Simon Huck in the show, later explaining to the camera, “I didn’t even remember Elvis, like, sang to me walking down the aisle. I didn’t remember I had a bouquet.”

The Elvis impersonator also had the reality TV star in a fit of laugher after he couldn’t get her name right, and kept calling her by her sister Khloe’s name. “When Elvis was marrying us, he was like, ‘I, Khloe, take thee, Travis,’ and I just lost my mind, fell straight on the floor, and we couldn’t get up,” she recalls.

While the wedding seemed like a blast, the later part of the evening took a bit of a turn. “I did throw up after, though, and took my top off and unbuttoned my pants,” Kourtney shares. “I had to walk back through the hotel with a million people taking my photo. I was a hot slob kabob.”

Barker and Kardashian tied the knot earlier this year in an elaborate ceremony in Italy on May 22, 2022, after the unofficial Las Vegas ceremony without a marriage license and their legal marriage in a small ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif. The over-the-top nuptials were dripping in the couple’s favorite gothic glam aesthetic, with the bride and groom both rocking looks by Dolce & Gabbana on their big day.

