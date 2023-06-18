×
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump in New Photos With Travis Barker

"Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God's blessing and plan," she captioned the images, one of which shows Barker pretending to drum on her belly.

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party at The West Hollywood EDITION on Nov. 17, 2022. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s concert pregnancy reveal has been followed by a closer look at Kardashian’s baby bump. The couple posed for a series of photos to officially debut the bump on Instagram Sunday (June 18).

“Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” Kardashian wrote on the post.

She wore a sheer black top layered over a black bra, paired with leather pants, for the occasion — the same outfit she was pictured in when she first told the world she’s expecting, on Friday night.

In one photo, Barker is seen pretending to drum on Kardashian’s belly, while others show the two of them embracing.

“Congratulations you two!!!!!! I love you so much!!!!” Kris Jenner said in an Instagram Story, where she shared a picture of Barker kissing Kardashian’s belly.

On Friday, Kardashian held up a poster during Blink-182‘s concert at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles to announce that she’s pregnant. In big black letters, the sign read, “Travis I’m Pregnant.”

This will be the first baby for Kardashian and Barker, who confirmed they were married on May 16, 2022, before hosting a lavish wedding in Italy on May 22, 2022.

Both have children from previous relationships. Kardashian has son Mason, 13, daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 8, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Barker has son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

See the new baby bump photos on Instagram.

