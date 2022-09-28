×
Kodak Black Pays Rent for 28 Families on the Verge of Eviction

The rapper made sure each family was secure in their homes through the end of this year.

Kodak Black
Kodak Black during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2023, on June 23, 2022 in Paris, France. Edward Berthelot/GI

Kodak Black just made a big difference in a lot of people’s lives. To save a total of 28 families from almost certain eviction, the rapper announced on his Instagram Story that he’d paid off several months worth of their rent to make sure they were each secure in their homes through the end of this year.

“28 Families Was Bout To Get Evicted For Being Behind On Their Rent A Few Months,” Kodak wrote on his story, according to Hip Hop DX. “I Paid What They Owed And Also Paid Their Rents For The Next Few Months So They Good For The Remaining Of The Year.”

Later, the “Super Gremlin” artist again took to his Instagram Story to explain what motivated his recent act of generosity. “I’m A Project Baby,” wrote Kodak, who was raised in Section 8 housing in Florida. “I Do It Fa The Projects!”

“People. Relying. On. Just. Enough. Cash. To survive,” he added.

In a separate Instagram post, it was revealed that Kodak’s act of kindness was facilitated in partnership with the Zachariah McQueen Foundation. Each of the 28 families live in Merry Place Housing Projects in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The “ZEZE” rapper’s list of recent good deeds doesn’t stop there, though. On her story, a friend named Ana revealed that Kodak had surprised another pal with everything they’d requested on their baby registry.

“@KodakBlack really is the most giving thoughtful person,” she wrote, sharing a photo of the musician grinning next to a truck overflowing with Huggies diapers. “Filled the entire back of the pickup truck and pulled up to his baby shower a few days ago.”

See the announcement that Kodak Black paid off the rent of 28 families facing eviction below:

