KK, Prominent Indian Singer, Dies at 53

KK reportedly collapsed at the hotel that he was staying at after he performed at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha auditorium.

KK
KK performs at Anugoonj, the annual cultural fest of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), on Feb. 10, 2018 in New Delhi, India. Sarang Gupta/Hindustan Times via GI

Krishnakumar Kunnath, a popular Indian singer known by his stage name KK, died on Tuesday (May 31) due to cardiac arrest after a concert at Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata. He was 53 years old.

According to Indian news company NDTV, KK collapsed at the hotel that he was staying at after he performed at Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha auditorium.

Following the devastating news, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to mourn KK and honor his legacy. “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK,” Modi tweeted. “His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

KK was best known for his successful 1999 album Pal, which was released via Sony Music India and composed by Leslie Lewis. The title track and “Yaaron” remain standout songs from the album to this day. He had an illustrious career creating songs for hit films including “Tadap Tadap” from 1999’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, “Dola Re Dola” from 2002’s Devdas, “Appadi Podu”  2004’s Ghilli, “Aankhon Mein Teri” from 2007’s Om Shanti Om, “Khuda Jane” from 2009’s Bachna Ae Haseeno, “Piya Aaye Na” from 2013’s Aashiqui 2 (2013) and “India Wale” from 2014’s Happy New Year.

KK is survived by his wife Jyothy — whom he married in 1991 — his son and his daughter.

