KISS Announces Final Shows Ever: ‘We’re Finishing Up Where We Started’

It’s official: KISS shared the news on Wednesday (March 1) that they’ll be hitting the road for their last run of concerts ever.

The veteran glam rockers made the announcement during a sit-down on The Howard Stern Show, telling the host, “Dec. 1 and 2 is Madison Square Garden. Those are the last two shows of the band. We’re finishing up where we started.”

Ahead of the back-to-back nights at the iconic New York City venue, KISS will play 17 other shows across the U.S. and Canada as part of its End of the Road World Tour, including stops in Los Angeles, Seattle, Calgary, Montreal, Toronto and Baltimore.

“Look, some people have kind of snickered and said, ‘Oh this End of the Road tour’s gone on for years,'” Paul Stanley continued. “Yeah, we lost two and a half years to COVID. We would’ve been done already! So, yes, this is the end.”

Prompted by Stern, Gene Simmons said he’s almost certain he’ll be emotional once the band reaches its final performances. “I kid around a lot about, ‘Men don’t do that,'” he added. “I’m sure I’m gonna cry like a 9-year-old girl whose foot’s being stepped on. KISS was born on 23rd Street. It’s only taken us 50 years to go play the final shows 10 blocks away on 33rd Street, which is Madison Square Garden.”

Last month, Stanley starred in Workday’s Super Bowl commercial along with fellow rockers Joan Jett, Billy Idol, Ozzy Osbourne and Gary Clark Jr.

