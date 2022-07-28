King Princess Tells the Story Behind Taylor Hawkins Drumming on Her New Song: ‘It’s for Taylor’ (Exclusive)

King Princess is set to release her sophomore album, Hold On Baby, on Friday, and the 23-year-old singer sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to reveal the poignant story behind the album’s closer, “Let Us Die.”

When she wrote the song and sent it to producer Mark Ronson, she said she knew that “this was probably the best song I’ve ever written.” Ronson, who was equally impressed by the song, suggested that the late Taylor Hawkins should lay down drums on the track. “He was like, ‘But we really need a drummer who’s going to bring life to this. This needs to be a living and breathing person behind a drum kit and not a programmed beat, not a sample. This is the type of song that needs humanity behind all the instruments.'”

“So he called [Hawkins],” Princess recalled. “He called him and he sent him the song and he’s like, ‘Do you want to play on this?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, man. It’s a great song. Yeah.’ And I was like, ‘Are you serious?’ … So he was recording it at their studio and I was in Brooklyn and we were feeding it through the console. So pretty trippy too to be in my childhood home studio, listening to this guy play on my dad’s speakers. And my dad sitting there watching. I can’t even describe it. I was so emotional. It was crazy. But in between takes, we’d FaceTime and he was just so kind.”

She added, “He was just saying he loves playing drums. And to hear that from somebody who’s lived such a life that, at his age and playing for as long as he has in so many different bands and his own projects, for him to just love to play the f—ing drums, that to me is just what we should all strive to be: Somebody who does not lose that love of their instrument.”

Upon being asked by Lowe how she processed grief and thinking about the song following Hawkins’ untimely death in March, the “1950” singer revealed that she reached out to the late Foo Fighters drummer’s team to ask permission to use his drumming on “Let Us Die.”