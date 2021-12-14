Watch King Gnu’s New Music Video for ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0 The Movie’ Theme Song

King Gnu digitally dropped its new single called “Itto,” the theme song for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 The Movie, and shared the accompanying music video on Friday.

The trailer for the animated movie was released on Nov. 5, shortly after the collaboration between the popular four-man band and anime was announced, and quickly surpassed 10 million views on YouTube. Parts of the song had been teased in subsequent trailers and TV commercials leading up to the release of the full-length version of the track.



The breakout band also performed the song in its entirety live on TV last week on Fuji TV’s extravagant music special 2021 FNS Kayosai, leading to numerous cover videos being uploaded online by eager fans before the song’s official release.

Explore Explore King Gnu See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The music video “fuses the roughness of a rock band with a sophisticated world,” shares Taichi Kimura, who helmed the visuals. “The video’s concept is that our way of expression won’t change even if the environment changes.”