Katy Perry, Lionel Richie & Andrea Bocelli Lead King Charles’ Coronation Lineup

King Charles’ coronation concert officially has its lineup, with Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli leading the pack, according to People.

The BBC Studios Productions-organized event will also feature pop group Take That, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench, and is set to take place on the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7, one day after King Charles and Queen Camilla are crowned at Westminster Abbey. The Coronation Choir, which brings together singers from the Portishead RNLI sea shanty choir, farmers, cab drivers and reggae groups, will also deliver a special performance.

“The concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation’s history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth,” the BBC said in a statement to the publication.

It’s no surprise that American Idol judges Perry and Richie are performing at the coronation concert, as they’ve had ties to the royal family for years. The “Roar” superstar is an ambassador of The British Asian Trust, while Richie was appointed the First Global Ambassador and First Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for The Prince’s Trust in 2019.

The coronation concert will stream on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.