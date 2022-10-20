Kimbra Sets New Album, Signs With Inertia Music & PIAS: Exclusive

Kimbra returns with fresh music and a new label deal.

The two-time Grammy-winning artist signs with Inertia Music and the independent music company’s parent PIAS on a global basis, Billboard can exclusively reveal.

The first release through the new arrangement is “Save Me,” which drops Friday (Oct. 21) and is an early cut from her forthcoming album A Reckoning.

“The whole team at Inertia are ecstatic to be working with the unparalleled talent that is Kimbra,” comments Cameron Walsh, Inertia’s director of label services for Australia and New Zealand. “Her new confessionally raw body of work will blow fans away and launch Kimbra into a new dimension. We’re incredibly excited for everyone to discover this striking new chapter.”

“Save Me” is accompanied by a dramatic music video, shot in Iceland by director Yvan Fabing.

Born in Hamilton, New Zealand, Kimbra released her debut album, Vows, in Australia in 2011. Later, the set was reworked and released on both sides of the Atlantic with additional tracks, including “Come Into My Head,” “Warrior” (featuring Mark Foster and DJ A-Trak) and a rendition of Nina Simone’s “Plain Gold Ring.”

The indie-pop artist’s career took flight with her contribution to Gotye’s global hit “Somebody That I Used To Know.” The song logged 8 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and she became the first female artist born in the ’90s to top the chart.

Kimbra made it a perfect two-from-two at the 55th Grammy Awards, winning record of the year and best pop duo/group performance for “Somebody.”

She went on to win best female artist for two successive years the ARIA Music Awards and snagged five New Zealand Tui Awards, including album of the year in 2012.

Following the success of her collaboration with Gotye, Vows bowed at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Her sophomore record The Golden Echo dropped in 2014, peaking at No. 5 in Australia, and No. 43 in the U.S.; her third LP, Primal Heart, came in 2018.

A Reckoning began taking shape in 2018, during Kimbra’s tour with co-producer Ryan Lott (Son Lux), and is due early next year, reps say.

“It’s the most sonically autonomous and confessionally raw she has ever been, finding influence in everything from modern movie soundtracks to electronic and industrial worlds,” reads an update.