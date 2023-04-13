Kimberly Perry Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Johnny Costello: ‘I’m Overflowing With Joy’

Congratulations are in order for Kimberly Perry and her husband, Johnny Costello, as the singer announced that they are expecting their first child together. The country singer, formerly of The Band Perry, shared the news via Instagram on Thursday (April 13).

The 39-year-old posted a maternity photoshoot with Costello taken for People on her Instagram feed and captioned the post, “The best news of all the good news lately: I’m OVERFLOWING WITH JOY to share that Johnny and I are expecting our first baby in late August!! We’re absolutely beside ourselves with happiness and in awe of the Creator’s plan.”

“Building my own family is something I’ve dreamed about for as long as I can remember. As a woman and as an artist, I’ve always felt like I had to make a choice between growing my career and growing life. But YALL – I’m doin’ em both at the SAME TIME!! Here we go!” the country singer added, noting that she will keep fans updated on all news regarding “BB Costello.”

Costello also updated his Instagram followers with the news, writing, “Yall!!!!! We’ve got some fun fun fun family news!!! WE ARE HAVING A BABY IN AUGUST!! We are so excited to be parents and can’t wait for little Harper Lee to have a sibling!!!”

The Band Perry singer additionally expressed her excitement at becoming a mother for the first time in a statement to People. “Johnny and I are overflowing with joy to announce this beautiful bundle of love,” she told the outlet. “This is a brand new season for us — new love, new life, new baby, nothing better!”

Perry and Costello’s baby news comes on the heels of their second wedding anniversary; the pair quietly tied the knot in June 2021 and revealed their marriage in a six-month anniversary post that December. The baby announcement also arrives after The Band Perry announced its hiatus in March, and the singer’s recent signing to RECORDS Nashville/Columbia as a solo artist.

See Perry’s pregnancy announcement below: