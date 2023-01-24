Kim Petras Was ‘Sweating’ Hiding Under Sam Smith’s Dress for ‘SNL’ Performance

Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ performance of “Unholy” on Saturday Night Live was all over social media on Jan. 22. While the pair’s showcase got people talking, Petras did not reveal what went into hiding under Smith’s dress was like — that is, until her Monday (Jan. 23) appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“It was a moment for sure. I was under there for a long time so it was very well rehearsed. It was very hot, I was, like, sweating,” the German-born singer told Meyers. “And also Sam was moving a lot, so I don’t know if you guys know the Lil’ Kim dance. I had to hold it because otherwise I would get these crazy flyaways and everyone was like, ‘She had these crazy flyaways last time.’ I just had to dodge with Sam. But worth it. Someone on TikTok predicted it, but other than that, it was a surprise.”

“There’s a TikTok that’s like, ‘Oh I bet she’s under the dress, and then they all scream and jump up.'” she explained to Meyers. “It’s good!”

Smith and Petras’ “Unholy” is nominated for best pop/duo performance at the Grammys, something that she still has a hard time wrapping her head around. Reminiscing on her days performing at gay clubs and bars, Petras said, “I owe everything I have to the gays in Bushwick. I used to perform on tables and bars, and now I’m nominated for a Grammy. It’s crazy because those were the places I felt like I belonged and where pop music and fun music like it is celebrated at the Grammys, so it’s crazy that Sam and I did this club song and it got nominated for a Grammy. It’s a very gay song, so thank you, Grammys.”

The “If Jesus Was a Rockstar” singer also shared a story about what it was like meeting Madonna recently. “We talked and I was really obliterated drunk and I was like, ‘You’re my queen!’ It was the afterparty and she just showed up. I’m sure she thinks I’m crazy,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘You are the blueprint for everybody and you need to know this. And this album means so much to me and Confessions on the Dance Floor was the best album ever.’ I was just going ham, and then she was like, ‘Do you want to take a picture?'”

Watch Petras’ interview with Seth Meyers in the video above.