Kim Petras Calls Her Nicki Minaj Collab ‘Alone’ the ‘Biggest Thing in the World That Could Ever Happen to Anyone’

Nicki Minaj and Kim Petras have joined forces yet again — this time, for a new episode of Queen Radio.

On Wednesday, the singer appeared as a guest on Minaj’s AMP show and shared what it’s been like to see her star ascend in light of their recent collaboration “Alone” and her first Billboard Hot 100 hit “Unholy” with Sam Smith last year.

“Does it feel like overnight you came in and then you had all this huge success?” Minaj asked her collaborator. “Does it feel like you weren’t prepared for it, or do you feel like you were mentally and emotionally prepared for it all?”

“I feel like I spent so many years being a writer first,” Petras said. “When I was a kid in Germany, how I got my first pub[lishing] deal was by writing jingles. I wrote a laundry detergent jingle in German, and then when I moved here, it was kind of like living on studio couches and writing songs every single day and just knocking on doors trying to get into studios. It’s definitely been 10-plus years of working on this, so I definitely kind of always hoped I could get Nicki Minaj on a song. That’s about the biggest thing in the world that could ever happen to anyone, so thank you so much for that.”

The pop star shared her feelings about being on a song with one of her idols while speaking with Zane Lowe earlier in the month as well.

“It doesn’t feel real still,” the star told Lowe on Apple Music 1. “Her singing, ‘It’s Barbie and it’s Kim Petras,’ I cried, I was on the floor, and then she calls me Kim Petty in it, which all my friends are like, ‘How did we not come up with that our entire lives?’ So she just changed my life in so many ways with that verse, and that verse rips. I love her and I’m so inspired by her always, it’s crazy to me. I don’t know how she does it, but she’s just the greatest ever.”

Listen to Minaj and Petras’ conversation on Queen Radio below.