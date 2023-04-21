×
Kim Petras Says Nicki Minaj’s Verse on ‘Alone’ ‘Changed My Life In So Many Ways’

The German pop princess gave an update on her forthcoming major-label debut album.

Kim Petras photographed by Vijat Mohindra on Dec. 19, 2022 at Locus One Studio in Los Angeles. Laurel DeWitt wrist cuffs, JimmyPaul boa.

Kim Petras opened up in a new interview on Friday (April 21) about what it was like collaborating with Nicki Minaj on her latest single, “Alone.”

“It doesn’t feel real still,” the rising star told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “Her singing, ‘It’s Barbie and it’s Kim Petras,’ I cried, I was on the floor and then she calls me Kim Petty in it, which all my friends are like, ‘How do we not come up with that our entire lives?’ So she just changed my life in so many ways with that verse and that verse rips, I love her and I’m so inspired by her always, it’s crazy to me. I don’t know how she does it, but she’s just the greatest ever.”

The recent Billboard Women in Music honoree went on to gush over shooting the music video with Minaj for the dance-influenced track, which samples Alice Deejay’s classic 1990 club banger “Better Off Alone,” calling the experience “the best thing ever.”

“Alone” is set to be included on Petras’ long-awaited major label debut album via Republic Records — a project the German singer teased is finally on its way in the wake of her first-ever Grammy win for her Sam Smith collab “Unholy.”

“The Grammys were just a few months ago and really changed my life in a big way,” Petras said. “So it’s crazy that this year just started out with such a bang for me, and then Nicki jumping on the song was just one of the greatest life achievements for me ever in my life, and it’s just been really amazing. It really sped up my album and how people finish it and it’s done now. Yeah, it’s done. It was time to say it.”

