Kim Petras Announces New Album & Models for ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Cover

Woo-ah, indeed! Kim Petras shared two major bits of news on Monday (May 15): Her major-label debut is finally on its way and she’s on the cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Titled Feed the Beast, the German pop princess revealed the album’s release date and what looks like the cover art on social media, writing, “The story begins on June 23rd. Feed The Beast” and offering a link for fans to pre-save the album on streaming platforms. The accompanying artwork is missing Petras altogether, though, opting instead to show a fantastical sword propped up against a giant obsidian rock against a midnight blue sky.

So far, Feed the Beast is expected to contain Petras’ previously released singles “If Jesus Was a Rockstar,” “Brr” and “Alone” featuring Nicki Minaj.

The singer’s loyal army of Bunheads were ecstatic over the announcement, with one writing, “CMON DEBUT!” in the comments, and another joking, “Kim don’t turn around the beast is behind you.”

Meanwhile, for this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, the trans Grammy winner joins Martha Stewart, Megan Fox and model Brooks Nader as one of four cover models, wearing an iridescent gold bikini top designed by Natalia Fedner.

To celebrate her groundbreaking cover, the recent Billboard Women in Music Chartbreaker honoree — who’s also on the May/June cover of Out — is set to perform a special concert presented by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Friday (May 19) at Hollywood, Fla.’s Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

Later this summer, Petras will mark the release of Feed the Beast with another high-profile show — this one as part of Today‘s 2023 Citi Summer Concert Series on the day of the album release.

Check out Petras’ announcement of Feed the Beast below and get a look at her stunning SI Swimsuit cover here.