Kim Petras ‘Would Die’ to Collaborate With Madonna: Her Music ‘Changed My Life’

Kim Petras would do unholy things to work with Madonna. While walking the red carpet at Billboard‘s 2023 Women in Music event Wednesday (March 1), the night’s Chartbreaker honoree gushed about her love for the Queen of Pop — who introduced Petras and Sam Smith’s performance at the Grammys in February — and revealed her hopes to work together in the future.

“I’m such a huge fan,” Petras told Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t know how good of a friend I can be to her because I’m just like, Confessions [on a Dance Floor], Ray of Light changed my life!’ Every time I see her, I just talk about her music and how much it means to me, but it’s just been the most incredible thing for me to get respected by Madonna, and for her to even know anything about me.”

When asked if their newfound friendship but someday turn into a collab, the “Unholy” singer said, “I would die to.” “I would die to have Madonna on anything, or be on anything Madonna, so yeah, absolutely,” she added.

Later that evening, Petras performed her latest single, “Brrr,” for the Women in Music crowd at Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater before accepting the Chartbreaker Award, a moment that made her the first transgender woman to be honored at the annual event. “Growing up, I would question what rooms I would be put into and what boxes I would be put into — and I’m grateful it’s this one,” she said during her acceptance speech.

In January, the German dance-pop star became the first transgender artist to win a major category Grammy award when “Unholy,” her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 duet with Sam Smith, took home best pop duo-group performance. While accepting the Grammy, Petras gushed, “I don’t think I could be here without Madonna.”

Later that night, the “Material Girl” singer herself introduced Petras and Smith before their performance of “Unholy.” “So now, speaking of controversy, it gives me great pleasure to introduce two incredibly talented artists who have risen above the noise, the doubt, the critics into something beautifully unholy,” Madonna said. “Here are two Grammy award winners, Sam Smith and Kim Petras.”