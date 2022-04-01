Kim Kardashian & Kourtney Kardashian to Open Up About Kanye, Travis Barker in Robin Roberts Interview

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are not shying away from publicly speaking about their romantic relationships. The KKW beauty mogul and Poosh founder — alongside sister Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner — are slated to sit down with Robin Roberts for an intimate chat about their personal lives ahead of the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

In a new teaser of the interview shared with People, Roberts asks Kim, “How have you leaned on your family through your divorce with Kanye?” Fans will need to sit tight for the answer to that, but the reality TV star later told the host, “It’s hard to live your life on a reality show and then say I want certain things to be private,” and added that she “absolutely” feels she has to fight get the respect of others.

Later on, the Good Morning America anchor brings up Kim’s “new love,” Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. At the mention of her new beau’s name, the Skims founder smiles and chuckles.

Roberts also asked Kourtney about her recent engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, telling the star, “Congratulations on your engagement. How did this happen? He was your friend, Travis, and now you all can’t keep your hands off of one another.” The 42-year-old excitedly replied, “Yeah, can you believe it?”

The ABC News’ primetime interview special with Roberts and the Kardashians will air on April 6 at 8 p.m. ET, and will be available for streaming the next day on Hulu. Meanwhile, The Kardashians — which will offer the stars a chance to “give truth to their stories” and give fans an “rivetingly honest story of love and life in the spotlight,” per the series’ official synopsis — is set to premiere on April 14 on Hulu.