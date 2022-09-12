Kim & Khloe Kardashian Brought Out the Sparkle for Beyonce’s 41st Birthday Party

Beyoncé‘s birthday was back on Sept. 4, but the singer celebrated her B’Day on Saturday night with a 41st birthday bash. The party saw Beyoncé indulging in a disco theme — an appropriate choice, considering her recent album Renaissance borrows elements from the genre — and inviting some of her A-list friends to the event, which included Kim and Khloé Kardashian.

Kim shared photos of her dazzling ensemble via Instagram. The SKIMS founder donned a glittering red-and-black zebra-print bodysuit with a pair of matching heels, accessorizing the look with a mini Balenciaga bag and sunglasses, both in black. Other photos in the carousel show Kim and Khloé posing for black-and-white photo booth pics alongside friend La La Anthony.

Meanwhile, Khloé shared a snap of her wearing head-to-toe silver sparkles in the form of a long-sleeve top, skirt, boots and mini Balenciaga bag alongside Kim and Anthony before heading out to the star-studded event.

Other celebrity guests at Beyoncé’s birthday included husband Jay-Z, Drake, Kelly Rowland, Kris Jenner, Tristan Thompson, Offset, Michael B. Jordan, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, Lizzo, Adele, Zendaya, Ciara, Kerry Washington and more. While the Kardashians — as well as the other celebrities in attendance at the event — have posted images of their party outfits, Beyoncé herself has yet to make any posts about her birthday party.

See all of Kim and Khloe’s posts from Beyoncé’s 41st birthday party on Instagram below: