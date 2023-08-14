Watch Kim Kardashian Re-Create Her ‘Search & Rescue’ Quote at Drake’s Los Angeles Concert

It’s a full-circle moment for Kim Kardashian. The reality television star attended Drake‘s concert in Los Angeles on Sunday night and was treated to none other than “Search & Rescue” — his song from earlier this year that samples a quote of Kim’s.

The SKIMS founder stood on the floor section of the concert and was seen wearing a slate-blue dress and silver accessories while passionately yelling the memorialized words: “I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy, remember that!”

The original audio of Kardashian hails from the the E! series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2021, in which she talked about her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West. Ahead of the track’s arrival in April, fans speculated that Drake was taking a shot at West by using the quote, but the rapper’s father, Dennis Graham, clarified that was not his son’s intentions. “Drake is not trolling anyone, it’s just a song,” Graham wrote in a post shared by TMZ‘s Instagram. “Why try and create a Kanye and Drake beef again???????????????”

Sunday night’s Drake concert was an eventful one: The rapper brought out Bad Bunny, who attended the show with Kardashian and sister Kendall Jenner, to reveal that the pair has a collaboration that is set to arrive with his forthcoming album, For All the Dogs.

See Kardashian re-create her “Search & Rescue” quote below: