Watch Kim Kardashian & Son Saint Sing ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

Kim Kardashian of 'The Justice Project' speaks onstage during the 2020 Winter TCA Tour Day 12 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on Jan. 18, 2020 in Pasadena, Calif.

Kim Kardashian and six-year-old Saint West can’t stop talking about Bruno.

The reality TV mogul took to Instagram on Wednesday (Mar. 16) to share how much her son, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, loves the Encanto hit, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

In a series of videos uploaded to her Instagram Stories, Kardashian and Saint are seen singing along to the song — and the SKIMS owner even shared an extended clip in which her kids are heard singing the entire track karaoke-style.

Watch Kardashian’s Instagram Stories before they disappear here.

Kim and Saint aren’t the only Encanto enthusiasts. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” from Disney’s hit animated film, topped the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for five weeks upon its release, the longest reign ever for a song from a Disney film. At the time of publications, it sits at No. 2 and has spent a collective 11 weeks on the chart.

The Encanto soundtrack has also crowned the Billboard 200 albums chart. Encanto and “Bruno” mark the first soundtrack and corresponding song to have led the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously for at least three weeks in over 26 years, since Dangerous Minds and Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise,” featuring L.V., aligned atop the respective rankings dated Sept. 9, 16 and 23, 1995.