Kim Kardashian Says She Really Likes Taylor Swift’s ‘Super Cute & Catchy’ Music

Kim Kardashian claims to be a Swiftie in a new podcast interview Thursday (Dec. 16).

During the lightning round of “The Power of Kim Kardashian” interview on Honestly With Bari Weiss, she name-dropped some of her favorite albums by artists. Kardashian named Yeezus as her favorite Ye album, but also gave My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy an honorable mention. When it came to naming her favorite Taylor Swift release, she couldn’t put her finger on it, but emphasized she had a lot of the singer-songwriter’s tunes saved on her phone.

“I mean, I really like a lot of her songs,” the billionaire reality TV star responded. “They’re all super cute and catchy. I’d have to look in my phone to get a name.”

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

As we all remember, Kardashian (with her now-estranged husband Kanye West who now simply goes by Ye) and Swift have had plenty of bad blood in the past. After Ye interrupted Swift on stage at the 2009 VMAs, which sparked their decade-plus feud, he called her out in his 2016 song “Famous” by rapping, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b—h famous.”

That year, Kardashian defended Ye during his public feud with Swift in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. But in 2019, Kim K. announced that all was said and done between her and Swift, and the beef was finally over. “I feel like we’ve all moved on,” she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, adding that the two still had not spoken.

However, in 2020, the plot thickened and the full 25-minute version of the 2016 phone call between Ye and Swift (that Kardashian herself had previously leaked a few minutes of on Snapchat) heard ’round the world revealed West had discussed her name being mentioned in the song, but had never asked the pop superstar about being called a “b—h.” Kardashian later took to Twitter to accuse Swift of lying.

Listen to Kardashian talk about Swift’s music around the 50-minute mark below.