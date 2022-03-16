Kim Kardashian Confesses That Pete Davidson Is Branded With Her Name, Plus the Tattoo That’s Her ‘Favorite’

Kim Kardashian stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (March 16) and opened up about her romance with Pete Davidson.

After pointing out that she hadn’t “dated since before Instagram existed,” the Skims mogul confessed she’s feeling pretty happy these days with the Saturday Night Live comedian. “I went for it and I took my time, and I found it and it feels so good, and I wanna hold onto that forever,” she said.

Kardashian then addressed the viral selfie Davidson posted earlier this week in which a tattoo of her name is visible on his chest. “Yeah, he has a few tattoos, a few cute ones, you know, that he got,” she said. “But the ‘Kim’ one isn’t a tattoo; it’s actually a branding. Like a…branding?

“Because, let me explain it!” she quickly added. “Because he wanted to do something that was really different. ‘Cause, like, the first tattoo he got, I was like, ‘Oh, so cute, thank you, oh my god!’ You know, second, whatever…But like, that’s what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what’s going on in their life and so I was like, ‘Am I special?'”

When Ellen jumped in with questions, Kardashian clarified that Davidson indeed has multiple tattoos of “cutesy things” inspired by her. “I think my favorite one, it says, ‘My girl is a lawyer.’ And that one’s really cute.”

Of course, Kardashian’s relationship with the comedian has been quite the source of drama amid her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West. The artist now known as Ye has featured a Davidson look-alike in not one, but two different violent videos for his latest single “Eazy,” in which he references beating up his ex-wife’s new beau.

Watch Kardashian gush about Davidson’s tattoos below.