Kim Kardashian Seemingly Reveals Pete Davidson’s New ‘My Girl Is a Lawyer’ Tattoo

Kim Kardashian is giving a sneak peek at what appears to be a new tattoo that Pete Davidson got in her honor.

The 41-year-old reality TV star and shapewear mogul took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday (March 26) to share a black-and-white photo of the Saturday Night Live star’s latest ink, which reads in all caps, “My girl is a lawyer.” The tattoo appears to be located above Davidson’s left clavicle.

Kardashian first teased her boyfriend’s new body art during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in mid-March. “I think my favorite one, it says, ‘My girl is a lawyer.’ And that one’s really cute,” the Skims founder told DeGeneres.

Kardashian revealed that the comedian, 28, has “a few tattoos” dedicated to her. Davidson even branded her first name on his chest because he “wanted to do something that was really different,” Kardashian noted.

Davidson’s latest ink is a reference to Kardashian passing the “baby bar” exam in December 2021 after failing three times. She told Vogue Hong Kong that she has a dream of “creating a successful law firm.”

Kardashian’s relationship with the comedian has been quite the source of drama amid her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West. The artist now known as Ye has featured a Davidson look-alike in not one, but two different violent videos for his latest single “Eazy,” in which he references beating up his ex-wife’s new beau.