Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Instagram Official: See the Pictures

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have taken the next step in their relationship. On Friday (March 11), the beauty and fashion mogul uploaded a series of images to her Instagram page and sneakily placed two snaps of her and Davidson coupled up, confirming their relationship on social media for the first time.

The first picture in the set of photos features Kardashian in a glittering tinsel jacket and silver boots crouching down to speak with Davidson, who is laid out on the floor in a plaid shirt and jeans and angling his head up to speak to her. The second photo is a black-and-white selfie of the pair taken from Davidson’s angle, in which Kardashian puckers her lips for the camera.

Kardashian and Davidson putting the social-media stamp on their relationship comes after a tough legal battle between the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her estranged husband Kanye West. The rapper has reportedly derailed the plans she had for a quick divorce (she filed the paperwork in February 2021), but she experienced a small win in the case when she was declared legally single on March 2.

Don’t expect to see too much of Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship on her family’s upcoming Hulu reality show: The 44-year-old opened about the Saturday Night Live actor for the first time in her recent Variety interview and said Davidson will not be featured in a large capacity on The Kardashians.

“I have not filmed with him,” Kardashian says when asked about Davidson’s role on the show. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

She also added that she plans to talk about her divorce and how her relationship with Davidson started: “I’m definitely open to talking,” Kardashian added, “and I definitely explain it.”

