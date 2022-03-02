Kim Kardashian Quoted Ariana Grande’s ‘Pete Davidson’ Song Back in 2018 & Fans Are Freaking Out

Apparently Kim Kardashian had Pete Davidson on her mind for years before they got together… at least in the form of a song.

Eagle-eyed fans combing through Kardashian’s social media noticed this week that the Skims maven quoted a line from Ariana Grande‘s song “Pete Davidson” way back in September 2018, and they’re going wild over the coincidence. “Universe must have my back,” Kardashian captioned the three-year-old snap of herself from behind, getting into a luxury sports car as her long blond locks flow in the breeze.

With lyrics that go on to claim, “Universe must have my back/ Fell from the sky into my lap/ And I know you know that you my soul mate and all that,” the swooning minute-and-thirteen-second-long interlude was featured on Ari’s 2018 album Sweetener, which the pop superstar released back when she was briefly engaged to the Saturday Night Live comedian. (The pair were first linked in May 2018 and became engaged just weeks later in a whirlwind romance before calling things off the following October.)

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s followers have been pointing out the serendipitous post since she and Davidson went public with their recent romance. “Was this a sign that she was going out with Pete?” wrote one, while another commented, “I’m crying, little did she know,” with a string of crying emojis. Still another declared, “Now this is a twist ending.”

On Wednesday (March 2), the reality star was declared legally single amid her ongoing attempt to divorce estranged husband Kanye West, who, for the record, has not been taking Kardashian’s relationship with Davidson well. Not only has Ye lashed out at the comedian on social media while pulling off increasingly grand gestures to get Kim back, he even kicked Kid Cudi off his upcoming album Donda 2 over his friendship with Davidson and lyrically referenced Kim’s new man in the song “Eazy” with The Game.

Check out Kardashian’s “Pete Davidson”-quoting post below.