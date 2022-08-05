Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Split After 9 Months of Dating

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

It’s over for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who have parted ways after just nine months of dating.

According to E!, who first reported the news, the duo decided to remain friends as long distance and busy schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Billboard has reached out to the former couple’s reps for further comment.

The reality TV star and the comedian first launched romance rumors in October 2021, when they shared a kiss as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine during Kardashian’s hosting gig on Saturday Night Live. In November, their relationship was seemingly confirmed after they were spotted on a date at Knott’s Scary Farm. They’ve since been on multiple vacations and even walked the Met Gala red carpet together. Davidson also got a tattoo in March that reads, “My girl is a lawyer.”

“Pete does not come to my afterparty, and everyone was at my afterparty,” Kardashian shared of her blossoming relationship with Davidson during the first season of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “He does not give me the time of day. So, a few days later, I called the producer of SNL and was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number?’ and they were like, ‘Yeah.’ I text him, and I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking, like, I heard about this BDE, need to get out there. I just need to jump-start my – [laughs] I was just basically DTF.”

“Pete has got to be literally the best human being I’ve ever met,” she added. “The best heart. People always say, ‘Oh, he’s so funny and [the relationship] has to do with how funny he is.’ That’s, like, fourth on my list on why I like him. He always wants the best for people, can handle anything, always does it with grace. He’s really, really thoughtful and humble and genuine. I would say the best word to describe Pete is genuine.”

Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship began just months after the SKIMS founder filed for divorce from Kanye West, with whom she shares children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.