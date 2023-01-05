Kim Kardashian & North West ‘Shake It Off’ to Taylor Swift Song on TikTok

Kim Kardashian and her nine-year-old daughter North West were back at it again on TikTok on Thursday (Jan. 5), taking part in their usual fast-paced choreographed clips.

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

This time, however, the mother-daughter duo are singing along to Taylor Swift‘s 2014 hit, “Shake It Off,” which is surprising given Kardashian and Swift’s tumultuous history. After the SKIMS founder’s ex-husband Kanye West interrupted Swift on stage at the 2009 VMAs, which sparked their decade-plus feud, he called her out in his 2016 song “Famous” by rapping, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b—h famous.

That year, Kardashian defended Ye in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In 2019, however, she revealed that the beef was finally over. “I feel like we’ve all moved on,” she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, adding that the two still had not spoken.

In 2021, Kardashian revealed in an interview on Honestly With Bari Weiss that she’s actually a fan of Swift’s music. “I mean, I really like a lot of her songs,” the billionaire reality TV star revealed. “They’re all super cute and catchy. I’d have to look in my phone to get a name.”

Upon Swift releasing her 10th studio album Midnights in 2022, many fans believed that “Vigilante S—,” while not mentioning anyone directly, may be about her public feud with West and Kardashian, flipping the script and now siding with Kim K.