Kim Kardashian Transforms Her Kids Into ’90s Music Icons for Halloween

Kim Kardashian is kicking off this year’s Halloweekend by dressing her four children up as popular musicians from the 1990s. The SKIMS founder took to Instagram on Friday (Oct. 28) to show off the looks, and the post has nearly four million likes.

In the series of snaps, her nine-year-old daughter North is dressed as Aaliyah in a full Tommy Hilfiger outfit, while four year old daughter Chicago rocks all denim, a long braid and hoops as Sade.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s six-year-old son Saint has multiple braids and is wearing a flannel as Snoop Dogg, and three-year-old son Psalm is holding on to his Compton snapback as Eazy E.

“THE ICONS – AALIYAH, SADE, SNOOP, EAZY E,” the reality TV star captioned the photo set.

Earlier in the week, Kardashian shared a glimpse into her ooky spooky Halloween home decorations, which feature two massive trees made of skeleton bones that lead into a path with hands reaching out from the dirt. In fact, each of the hands were molded by her friends and family. By the front door, two creepy groups of stone cult members make a bonfire.

Kardashian has yet to reveal what she will dress as for Halloween this year, but in 2021, the star dressed as as a space-age cowgirl, rocking silver high-waisted briefs, with a matching Western bra adorned with a statement star in the center, thigh-high boots-turned-chaps, armbands and a sleek, clear cowboy hat. The entire costume was designed by Manfred Thierry Mugler, per her Instagram post.