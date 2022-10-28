×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Kim Kardashian Transforms Her Kids Into ’90s Music Icons for Halloween

"Aaliyah, Sade, Snoop, Eazy E," Kardashian captioned a photo set of her four children.

North West and Kim Kardashian
North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 6, 2022 in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/GI

Kim Kardashian is kicking off this year’s Halloweekend by dressing her four children up as popular musicians from the 1990s. The SKIMS founder took to Instagram on Friday (Oct. 28) to show off the looks, and the post has nearly four million likes.

Explore

Explore

Kim Kardashian

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

In the series of snaps, her nine-year-old daughter North is dressed as Aaliyah in a full Tommy Hilfiger outfit, while four year old daughter Chicago rocks all denim, a long braid and hoops as Sade.

Related

Taylor Swift on 'The Graham Norton Show'

Taylor Swift Never Expected 'Other People to Care' About Her 'Very Personal' Re-Records

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s six-year-old son Saint has multiple braids and is wearing a flannel as Snoop Dogg, and three-year-old son Psalm is holding on to his Compton snapback as Eazy E.

“THE ICONS – AALIYAH, SADE, SNOOP, EAZY E,” the reality TV star captioned the photo set.

Earlier in the week, Kardashian shared a glimpse into her ooky spooky Halloween home decorations, which feature two massive trees made of skeleton bones that lead into a path with hands reaching out from the dirt. In fact, each of the hands were molded by her friends and family. By the front door, two creepy groups of stone cult members make a bonfire.

Kardashian has yet to reveal what she will dress as for Halloween this year, but in 2021, the star dressed as as a space-age cowgirl, rocking silver high-waisted briefs, with a matching Western bra adorned with a statement star in the center, thigh-high boots-turned-chaps, armbands and a sleek, clear cowboy hat. The entire costume was designed by Manfred Thierry Mugler, per her Instagram post.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad