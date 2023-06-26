Kim Kardashian Says She Tones Down Being ‘Upset’ About Kanye In Front of Her Children

Kim Kardashian graced the cover of Vogue Italia‘s newest issue, and in the corresponding interview published on Monday (June 26), the reality TV star opened up about navigating her emotions around her children.

“I learned grace from my dad and how to be really calm and collected and I think I definitely am that way a lot as well. Even when he got mad at us, it was a process, a conversation. He would say: ‘Hey, come over here, we need to talk about this,'” Kardashian said of her father, the late Robert Kardashian. She added that her mom, Kris Jenner, is a bit different. “When my mom would get mad, it would be quite funny because she couldn’t get our names straight. She would scream at me and be like: ‘Kourtney, Kylie, really, whatever your name is, get over here,'” she continued.

In front of her own children, Kardashian admits that she’s a “mix” between calm and emotional. The SKIMS founder shares 10-year-old North, seven-year-old Saint, five-year-old Chicago and four-year-old Psalm with her ex-husband Kanye West.

“If it’s something concerning my kids’ dad and I’m upset, I try not to show as much emotion,” she told the publication. “I have to be ready to explain why I’m upset and it might not be appropriate for them to know. There’s nothing worse than ‘You’ll understand when you’re older.’ I don’t want to be that person.”

She continued, “But if I’m upset about other things that they can understand, I absolutely will show emotion and cry. On Christmas morning, I cried when my mom gave me a doll house. My kids didn’t understand why and I explained I had that at my dad’s house as a little girl.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after six years of marriage. Both sides initially said that the split would be amicable, but the relationship between the two superstars has turned increasingly tense in the two years since, especially amid Kardashian’s former romance with comedian Pete Davidson in 2022.

See Kardashian’s Vogue Italia cover below.