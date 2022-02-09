Kim Kardashian Reflects on the Cause of Her Divorce From Kanye West: ‘I’ve Chosen Myself’

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her headline-making divorce from Kanye West. In her Vogue cover story published Wednesday (Feb. 9), the 41-year-old beauty and fashion mogul reflects on what may have led to the dissolution of her six-year marriage to the “Off the Grid” rapper, with the story coming just days after the estranged spouses traded barbs on social media.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy,” explained the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who filed for the split in February 2021. “And I think in the last two years, I decided, ‘I’m going to make myself happy.’ And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s OK to choose you,” she told the publication. “My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy.”

Kardashian also elaborated on how she plans to co-parent with the Yeezy founder, with whom she shares four children — North (8), Saint (6), Chicago (4) and Psalm (2). “You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be, ‘Your dad’s the best,’” she said. “Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

Her comments come amidst her public feud with West. On Feb. 4, the rapper posted a screenshot of their 8-year-old daughter in a TikTok video to his Instagram with the caption, “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” Kardashian then issued a lengthy statement in response via her Instagram Stories. “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote, adding that she hopes to solve matters concerning their children both privately and amicably.

West also accused Kardashian of kidnapping their daughter Chicago by failing to invite him to Chicago’s fourth birthday party. “America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address,” Ye argued in a second Feb. 4 Instagram post in retaliation to his estranged wife’s statement. “You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs.”

Shortly after Kardashian’s Vogue cover was released on Wednesday, the Grammy-winning artist shared snaps of her photo shoot — which featured all four of their children — to his Instagram. He captioned the post, “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER.”